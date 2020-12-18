Renown local Luga-flow rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju is of the idea that weed should be legalized countrywide.

The “Nebwentema” rapper gave his opinion about legalizing weed after coming across video clips of NRM singer Ronald Mayinja puffing the substance while campaigning for the incumbent President Museveni in Jinja.

He then took to his socials and also shared photos with his colleagues seemingly puffing weed and followed it with a caption stating how he doesn’t smoke the substance but enjoys its smell.

My opinion is that weed should be made legal, I do not smoke but I enjoy its smell. Gravity Omutujju

This is not the first time that a local artist has publicly called for the legalization of weed in the country.

Earlier this year, Presidential advisor on Ghetto Affairs Mark Bugembe a.k.a Bucha Man also called for the legalization of weed.