Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has warned Ugandan singer Bebe Cool to stay away from Nigeria for the rest of his life.

Tems was arrested together with Omah Lay and their manager Muyiwa Awoniyi on Sunday 13th December 2020 in Uganda.

They were then charged and remanded in prison for what was termed as negligent acts likely to cause the spread of the deadly disease (COVID-19).

The Nigerians had just had a successful show at Ddungu Resort, Munyonyo where they performed for hundreds of fans at the Big Brunch show.

The man they have heaped the blame on is singer Bebe Cool who has become public enemy number one in Nigeria.

Through her Twitter, Rebel Gang singer Tems furiously hurled all sorts of insults at the Gagamel singer as she narrated how he called police to arrest them.

Tems also warned the “Wakayima” singer never to step foot in Nigeria again or risk facing her wrath firsthand.

Bebe Cool I swear AVOID Nigeria for the rest of your life. If you ever find out I’m in the same place as you, RUN for your life because I will not be in chains. And nothing will stop me from pouncing on you. You should cut off your dick, it’s clearly too small to be useful. Tems

Disputed Concert

The Omah Lay, Tems concert initially raised a firestorm from local artist Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool as he cited double standards in the enforcement of the COVID-19 presidential directives.

Bebe Cool blasted authorities that let the concert go on as planned despite an existing ban on music concerts due to COVID-19.

The “Wire Wire” singer was later joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

Local artist Kabako Makanaki threatened to flout the rules that have existed since March 2020 by resuming his performances on Christmas day.

Bebe Cool then sharply twisted his opinion on the matter requesting Tems and Omah Lay be exonerated while the organizers pay the price for the alleged crimes.