Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama says he has sued the government of Uganda over the Covid-19 restrictions that it imposed on the arts industry.

Hon. Kato Lubwama revealed that he opened up a case against the government for having allowed Nigerian artists to perform in Uganda yet the local artists are not allowed to perform in their own country.

He reasoned that he filed a case against the government in order to pump some sense in the authorities to learn how to value local talent and artists and also fight for liberalization as artists since the government seems not to care about artists.

The other reason why he took government to court is to show government when foreign artists come into the country, they have to acquire work permits before performing anywhere something he believes that Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems never had.

He furthermore stated that some entertainers are languishing in prisons because the government locked down there work places and resorted to theft hence being nabbed and detained.