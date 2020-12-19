Tems, in a series of tweets on her Twitter account, narrated how Ugandan musician Bebe Cool was responsible for their arrest in Uganda.

Nigerian artistes Tems and Omah Lay together with their manager were arrested on Sunday 13th December 2020 in Uganda.

They were then remanded in prison on charges of negligent acts likely to cause the spread of a Coronavirus.

This followed their performance at the Big Brunch which happened on Saturday 12th December at Ddungu Beach.

Prior to the show, Ugandan singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool protested against the show citing unfair treatment from the organisers Kasana Events.

In a Facebook post which he later deleted Bebe Cool vowed to stop the brunch from happening and urged other artistes to back him.

Omah Lay and Tems were later released from prison on Tuesday after intervention from the Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Omah Lay and Bebe Cool after the former’s release

After their release, Ugandan artiste Bebe Cool boasted about how he had made it possible but the artistes weren’t having it.

They actually threw him out of the Nigerian High Commission in Nakasero, Uganda on that same night as he tried to have an interview on NBS TV.

Tems is furious with the Gagamel singer. She labels him a “stinking dirty f**king BI**H” for calling the police on them.

.@BebeCoolUG first of all, You are what I call a stinking dirty fucking BITCH. — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 18, 2020

The “Damages” singer emphasises how Bebe Cool got them arrested and tried to act like the hero when they were finally released.

.@BebeCoolUG You called the police on us. YOU got us arrested. Dickless fuck. — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 18, 2020

.@BebeCoolUG I know you before? Who the Fvck are you? You followed the police around and bribed them to send you pictures of our release papers so that you can look like you had anything to do with the release. See your head? Na pit latrine dey inside not brain. — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 18, 2020

Disputed Concert

The Omah Lay, Tems concert initially raised a firestorm from local artist Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool as he cited double standards in the enforcement of the COVID-19 presidential directives.

Bebe Cool blasted authorities that let the concert go on as planned despite an existing ban on music concerts due to COVID-19.

The “Wire Wire” singer was later joined by a host of local Ugandan musicians, the likes of Cindy Sanyu, King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, Naira Ali, Ykee Benda in speaking out against the inequality.

Local artist Kabako Makanaki threatened to flout the rules that have existed since March 2020 by resuming his performances on Christmas day.

As of today, Bebe Cool has sharply twisted his opinion on the matter requesting Tems and Omah Lay be exonerated while the organizers pay the price for the alleged crimes.