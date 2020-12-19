Ugandan musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool suffered severe backlash after he was busted by Nigerian star Tems for having been a snitch in her arrest with Omah Lay.

Bebe Cool was accused of being two-faced with several Nigerians and Ugandans on twitter pointing out his ill dire need for recognition in the saga that was saved by the Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Tems, the “Wakayima” singer “bribed” police to send him pictures of their release papers so that he could claim he would be credited for the release.

.@BebeCoolUG I know you before? Who the Fvck are you? You followed the police around and bribed them to send you pictures of our release papers so that you can look like you had anything to do with the release. See your head? Na pit latrine dey inside not brain. — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 18, 2020

Ugandans and Nigerians on twitter consquently blasted the 43-year old for his “insincere and deceitful tendencies” that spill over to the political sphere.

“I Cant believe some y’all are on here dying for Bebe cool. That guy who doesnt care about Ugandan citizens?

“Who blames us for our own deaths when the state kills us? Mbu be patriotic? Nigga dont even do performative activism. He has clearly showed who he stands for,” read one of the reactions on twitter.

I Cant believe some y’all are on here dying for Bebe cool. That guy who doesnt care about Ugandan citizens? Who blames us for our own deaths when the state kills us? Mbu be patriotic? Nigga dont even do performative activism. He has clearly showed who he stands for. Fuck him — Doris from shrek (@tastefullysaucy) December 19, 2020

Here are more reactions;

The exact moment when Tems and her boys will sight Bebe cool in lagos pic.twitter.com/3KiDtWV4ea — JAY (@jay_deeyy) December 19, 2020

Did you know that late night @temsbaby gave one Bebe Cool a travel ban ? "Ekyo obadde Okimanyi" Even Bosco can’t help him on this one, the only way he is traveling to nigeria is through the screen on Dstv — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) December 19, 2020

When Tems said if you dey craze call me, una been no understand ahbi?



Bebe deserved worse



This premium dragging the sweet me under of my feet — lastBORN (@mn_lastborn) December 19, 2020

Before you tell Ugandans to side with Bebe cool, first look at his posts when Police was killing innocent people.

Bebe cool is a dickless fuck latrine pic.twitter.com/IBRys2GZSV — M.Y.K.O (@muhumuzamichel) December 19, 2020

What is now happening to Bebe Cool and his fans kibatabude alot of fire on the streets pic.twitter.com/opTthZQmyy — Darasa (@sympLy_kakumba) December 19, 2020

In normal circumstances, Ugandans would be defending their own regardless, but because it's Bebe Cool pic.twitter.com/j6Jz47v18A — Low-key (@kasule_omar) December 19, 2020

Tems to #Bebe avoid Nigeria for the rest of your f**king life or.. pic.twitter.com/3g9UTTzf8m — ssrßwjirh (@urbanstof) December 19, 2020

Bebe started his career when Tems was 2 years old.

If you have to fight your grandchild to prove that you’re “big size” then I have some news for you, you’re not. — Nya_Lacekocot (@HAcholiness) December 19, 2020

How you see Bebe Cool. Vs how Tems sees him. pic.twitter.com/IPGOoZoJV9 — Evelyn Nakayi (@Evelyn_Nakayi) December 19, 2020

That feeling when Bebe fool is being crushed pic.twitter.com/evt8jUY5m2 — Ghettokid256 (@Ghettok54368420) December 19, 2020

They are now calling him bebe kid — pajobedgar (@pajobedgar1) December 19, 2020

Bambi mukodomi wange bamutwaala speed . pic.twitter.com/XalHayIfVD — John Blaq (@JohnBlaqMusic) December 18, 2020

Tems — Simi (@SympLySimi) December 18, 2020

Cos fake people will always deserve these hands. — Simi (@SympLySimi) December 18, 2020

“Open you eyes open your eyes Bebe” so Bebe no read the Tems and condition … pic.twitter.com/W5NAdMIc2q — GABAR SINGH OF LAGOS ® (@Fantaciaga) December 19, 2020

Bebe cool after being defeated by @temsbaby And Nigerians pic.twitter.com/DchCKmbELk — Nup activist (@LugwanaE) December 19, 2020

The only Bebe that's allow to enter Nigeria.



Bebe Cool, don't try it because if Nigeria girls say something, there is 99.9% possibility that they will do it.



Don't dare Tems at all. pic.twitter.com/KrVnz85QAF — Kànmí Ọmọ Yorùbá (@doi_ayokanmi) December 19, 2020

That Bebe Cool Guy got no shame. He used the little acquired fame Tems gave him to promote his nonsense he calls music — Richard (@meettheRichard) December 19, 2020

If bebe cool tried that rubbish he did with tems with Davido, peruzzi would have been in Uganda now pic.twitter.com/kCFIRWt0eM — Feyi (@DAwobodu) December 19, 2020

We are waiting for bebe cool to say the magical words.."people power our power"



Tukunyigile omunigeria empamyo.. omanyi translator yefuula engezi.. translate that too pic.twitter.com/dOYtfcQbOt — Naj (@Naj_Daniell) December 19, 2020

Once they got hold of this video, there was no way back for Bebe Cool Tems

pic.twitter.com/yk0tcfQEMY — 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕸𝖊𝖑𝖛𝖎𝖓 (@melvinnasasira) December 19, 2020

Bebe cool this early morning:



Am trending. fuck my dicky too pic.twitter.com/I1dqiCC6LW — Fahad Nyonjo (@fahadnani0) December 19, 2020

I only know bebe rexha

Who is bebe cool?

Na air freshener? pic.twitter.com/BOnOEGqWOQ — NUEL (@NugaNuel) December 19, 2020

Y'all stop acting like most of us love Bebe cool, we also throw bottles at him on stage.

We love our own, our own like Kiprotich, APass, Big Tril, Ssemujju…. — Mariah Cartar (@MCartar20) December 19, 2020

Bebe Cool: “Great news!!! They are free @Omah_Lay & @temsbaby.”



Tems: Na pit latrine dey inside not brain.



Bebe Cool: pic.twitter.com/SFk9ggmiO9 — Arthur says #StaySafeUg (@uncle_arthur_) December 19, 2020

So "Bebe" is a low budget Sherlock Holmes



Nigerians ba sabula pic.twitter.com/IHWQQXludr — Ivy (@PoisonousIvy18) December 19, 2020

Bobiwine : Bebe cool oli was ma***nyo nyo



Tems: Bebecool ur head and brains in the pit latrine



Zuena: pic.twitter.com/KMvKjsI3LI — Kaana Kalungi (@Andystroudkays) December 19, 2020

Come take your Bebe cool away, pic.twitter.com/H8ZKTsd3Om — Hatwib Musa (@HatwibMusa) December 19, 2020

Waking up to @temsbaby viyolencii how could i sleep on such an important night for #teamsabula i am disappointed in myself — IAM FIERCE (@Tinafierce1) December 19, 2020

Bebe Cool finding out how thankful Tems was for securing her release from prisonpic.twitter.com/dYutl9h9FW — Anon (@AnonUg1) December 19, 2020

Bebe cool abi na watin dem Dey call am. Naija don finish the guy for comment section oo, and I Dey pity the guy now. pic.twitter.com/re3opz0QKi — codeline (@codeline_) December 19, 2020

Now Bebecool is pretending to be sleeping pic.twitter.com/dI4pT5KLsS — The good gal (@Pliam_) December 18, 2020

BEBECOOL'S head ……pit latrine dey inside not brain.

reporting live from : VIOLENCE COMMAND CENTER pic.twitter.com/ablJ5QDkwh — Heart Ticker♛ (@Iam_Shafiq_01) December 18, 2020

Tems to Bebecool after coming back from uganda pic.twitter.com/IdyDWhXaBg — Benjamin (@TalesofBenjamin) December 18, 2020

*Bebecool trying to open an account*



Site: “Do you agree to our Terms?”



Bebecool: pic.twitter.com/b0FIuCiGCf — Unwanted Friend (@holardamolar) December 18, 2020

Person sing 'Try me' and you still get the gut to try am, Bebecool, you deserve her damages bruh pic.twitter.com/joFj3ErvJO — Jimmy (@Shittu_Olamide7) December 18, 2020

*sealing off a contract*



So these are our Tems and….



Bebecool: pic.twitter.com/fDofKwNF5W — 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐊𝐀𝐈 ❼ (@krisayyor) December 18, 2020

The way Africans are giving away bebecool ….nze nfa pic.twitter.com/jLyMpBOqTc — PRITI LYDIA (@kebirungilydi) December 13, 2020

Bobiwine analyzing Bebecool , this will make you cry pic.twitter.com/2TqA8xv7xr — Daddy Gibby (@GypsonDarren) December 13, 2020

Bebe cool no read the Tems and conditions before trying tems now he's gonna pay for damages — V!CTOR (@_vicktor__) December 18, 2020

Tems don give Bebe Cool travel ban and there's nothing Buhari can do about it. — Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) December 18, 2020

BebeCool wanted to be in this photo but unfortunately he was kicked out of the Nigerian High Commission like a headless chicken pic.twitter.com/gL5Z8btmJt — Uganda Empya (@empya_uganda) December 16, 2020

Omah lay is not saying anything because he and bebecool are not on speaking tems — Attah of Nigeria (@Akortainment) December 18, 2020

Even if Bebecool appeal to Tems. Omo, to agree ehn, Omah Lay! — Unwanted Friend (@holardamolar) December 18, 2020