Ugandan musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool suffered severe backlash after he was busted by Nigerian star Tems for having been a snitch in her arrest with Omah Lay.
Bebe Cool was accused of being two-faced with several Nigerians and Ugandans on twitter pointing out his ill dire need for recognition in the saga that was saved by the Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to Tems, the “Wakayima” singer “bribed” police to send him pictures of their release papers so that he could claim he would be credited for the release.
Ugandans and Nigerians on twitter consquently blasted the 43-year old for his “insincere and deceitful tendencies” that spill over to the political sphere.
“I Cant believe some y’all are on here dying for Bebe cool. That guy who doesnt care about Ugandan citizens?
“Who blames us for our own deaths when the state kills us? Mbu be patriotic? Nigga dont even do performative activism. He has clearly showed who he stands for,” read one of the reactions on twitter.
