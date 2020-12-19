Ugandans have lashed out at local musician Dre Cali for calling Nigerian stars Tems and Omah Lay upcoming artists.

Dre Cali was throwing a tantrum at the fact that Tems called out his senior Bebe Cool for being two-faced after appearing to snitch, a reason many believe led to the duo’s arrest.

The “Ebisooka n’ebisembayo” singer currently signed to Ykee Benda’s Mpaka records sub-tweeted Tems while accusing her of “disrespecting” for Bebe Cool.

He wrote on his Twitter page; “We shall take everything but disrespect for people who led the way for Uganda music industry morover from upcoming artistes simply because they come from another country mschew [Sic]

“U came created health risks got punished got freed went home now sitdown [sic] and be humble temutumanyira.”

We shall take everything but disrespect for people who led the way for Uganda music industry morover from upcoming artistes simply because they come from another country mschew U came created health risks got punished got freed went home now sitdown and be humble temutumanyira — Dre Cali Music (@DreCaliMusic) December 19, 2020

His perception of Tems and Omah Lay attracted several unnerved Ugandans who turned the guns towards the 2020 breakout song writer.

One reaction to Dre Cali’s tweet read; “Drecali was calling Omah Lay and Tems upcoming yet they flew to perform in Uganda meanwhile Drecali can’t perform as a curtain raiser in local concerts..”

Drecali was calling Omah Lay and Tems upcoming yet they flew to perform in Uganda meanwhile Drecali can’t perform as a curtain raiser in local concerts — JONAM’S PRINCESS (@AtimCharlotte) December 19, 2020

Here are more reactions that are making the rounds;

You make a 4K haircut at lwasa but your here shouting for us..that head ain't for a celebrity. Those two Nigerians ain't your bosses level. Brenda shud go and beg them a collabo or else your record label is sinking beyond rescue. Totumanyira nawe.. https://t.co/AqcIEmaiU5 — Fortportal's GOAT (@CollinskingUG2) December 19, 2020

Did this boy also call Omah lay and upcoming artist katemba https://t.co/vQ8rpg8mGP — Captain © (@kiss_uthman) December 19, 2020

Is this a human being tweeting or is there something I'm not understanding? https://t.co/7jQw76OGIk — Täßért (@badtgeneral) December 19, 2020

This is Ykee benda tweeting…don't waste your time guys https://t.co/z4CBJpeOLc — King Solomon (@solomonkibz) December 19, 2020

Bench players talking like starters https://t.co/3TUR7Ymnao — Kapasi (@EdwinPages) December 19, 2020

Who is Drecali even?? — Lynduh (@Lynduhdorcus) December 19, 2020

If Omah and Tems are upcoming artists

Whas Drecali pic.twitter.com/0Q0rHXWI8v — Humble sinner (@charl10_) December 19, 2020

Dre Cali is not yet even at up coming status to feel mandated to rescuing an upcoming artiste — Toka (@twaka90) December 19, 2020

Dre Cali gamubuguma — Shillah (@shillahshan) December 19, 2020

Whose this drecali — Lolah Sheila (@sheillalola) December 19, 2020

On a serious note, who's dre cali? https://t.co/Mhcpz2Ajmv — SMAU President (@JumDanWil) December 19, 2020

Dre cali yakede kunywa ki?? — KACHUMBALI (@B_U_K_E_N_Y_A) December 19, 2020

Katie ono Drecali oba tumukolere ki really ? — ♤ţòññïè ♤ (@TButaka) December 19, 2020

Dre cali hasn't yet sang even for primary school kids kati naye ayomba..naye tumanyidwa — King Solomon (@solomonkibz) December 19, 2020

Dre Cali right now: pic.twitter.com/bzCzyUooJ2 — Albert KatruGuma (@katruGuma) December 19, 2020

Zuli Tums >>>>>> Dre cali — The December Queen (@TheDecemberQue1) December 19, 2020

So even Dre Cali who busy copying Radio’s voice also has something to say. Interesting!! — Arthur says #StaySafeUg (@uncle_arthur_) December 19, 2020

Dre cali right now pic.twitter.com/ocLdhQ0Lto — epaphroditus (@epaphroditus14) December 19, 2020

Bro stay out of this. Otherwise Wano wetulaga tugenda kuffa https://t.co/iVNBuZkP3H — The Romantic Mukiga (@emeka_ug) December 19, 2020

From which country is Dre Cali? Seychelles?? — theonlychelse (@david_chelse) December 19, 2020

Dre Cali should have stayed out of this



Kati someone has said if Radio hadn't died he would have no career — Travor Ug (@the_travor_guy) December 19, 2020

The quoted tweets on Dre Cali’z tweet will make him forget all his songs’ lyrics — Lynn (@LynnMubiru) December 19, 2020

Chris Brown recognizing Tems while Dre Cali recognizes Baby Cool, there’s levels to these things. — Geno Eric (@GenoEric2) December 19, 2020

Dre Cali coming to attack Tems just because Ykee did the same . pic.twitter.com/LvHZ41PFjE — Fine Boy Kera (@legendary_qt_) December 19, 2020

Dre Cali calling Tems an upcoming artist!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WzR68SUXz6 — r.u.b.y (@helenah_256) December 19, 2020

Uot to dre cali pic.twitter.com/cvYU6GXy3j — epaphroditus (@epaphroditus14) December 19, 2020

Dre Cali is calling Stems an upcoming artist!! pic.twitter.com/Ve99GZsCvU — (@_MuGisha_) December 19, 2020

Who is this?…. and why does he have something to say? Someone make it make sense — IAM FIERCE (@Tinafierce1) December 19, 2020

You will forever be upcoming Dre Cali, the two (omah lay en tems) acts have already made it international which will take you en your fwvts to achieve. Thank you — THE BOY (@mowenedrine) December 19, 2020

Compare urself with tems ur all upcoming but she is far better than u instead of asking for a collabo it's shouting okay and ask for a collabo from bebe cool stupid it won't take u any were so I advise u to reason — heisLyton (@pro_kars) December 19, 2020

U have been upcoming for the whole of ur life. Sit down and listen kid. — ankole king (@chrisarthur412) December 19, 2020

Who are you Cali, Don't cripple your self — Bobi Wine Campaigns (@RendezvousUg) December 19, 2020

Dre Cali at one point appealed for a cease fire saying; “Hahahaha these street ah ah… Banange emundu muzize ku gombolola..” losely translated as “please take your guns back to the arsenal.”