Ugandans have lashed out at local musician Dre Cali for calling Nigerian stars Tems and Omah Lay upcoming artists.
Dre Cali was throwing a tantrum at the fact that Tems called out his senior Bebe Cool for being two-faced after appearing to snitch, a reason many believe led to the duo’s arrest.
The “Ebisooka n’ebisembayo” singer currently signed to Ykee Benda’s Mpaka records sub-tweeted Tems while accusing her of “disrespecting” for Bebe Cool.
He wrote on his Twitter page; “We shall take everything but disrespect for people who led the way for Uganda music industry morover from upcoming artistes simply because they come from another country mschew [Sic]
“U came created health risks got punished got freed went home now sitdown [sic] and be humble temutumanyira.”
His perception of Tems and Omah Lay attracted several unnerved Ugandans who turned the guns towards the 2020 breakout song writer.
One reaction to Dre Cali’s tweet read; “Drecali was calling Omah Lay and Tems upcoming yet they flew to perform in Uganda meanwhile Drecali can’t perform as a curtain raiser in local concerts..”
Dre Cali at one point appealed for a cease fire saying; “Hahahaha these street ah ah… Banange emundu muzize ku gombolola..” losely translated as “please take your guns back to the arsenal.”