Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Wycliffe Tugume, better known by stage name Ykee Benda, has written to the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) pleading not to ban singer Eric Opoka alias EeZzy’s “Tumbiza Sound” song.

The UMA president wrote to UCC having come across a letter dated 4th December from the Ministry of Health requesting the commission to ban Eezzy’s song for allegedly misleading the public about the Standard Operation Procedures for Covid-19

According to Ykee Benda’s statement, it read begging the Ministry of Health and UCC to forgive Eezzy if he went wrong somewhere while composing the song adding that he is just a young Uganda artist trying to make ends meet out of creativity.

Ykee Benda furthermore requested the concerned authorities from the Ministry of Health to invite Eezzy and guide him more than putting a ban on a song that he invested in his whole in such a tough period of the Covid-19 pandemic.