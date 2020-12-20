That Girl from Uganda Angella Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina has dropped her latest song dubbed ‘Fantasize’ and it is sound to take you on a trip of several fantasies.

Following up her last single ‘Drum Drum‘ which captured significant airwaves and attention on BBC Capital XTRA and the Beat FM in the UK, that girl from Uganda is back with another single titled F’antasize’.

Fantasize is one of Ang3lina’s first explicit love songs where she fantasizes about her #MCM. The explicit lyrics are fused with English, patois and Luganda.

The song is co-written by herself and Ugandan sound engineer Artin Pro, who also doubles up as the producer on the song.

Catch a listen to the song by following the links below:

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/track/2f3xfhK0UIEe8AYsx0D55Y

APPLE MUSIC: https://music.apple.com/ke/album/fantasize-single/1539879287