Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass and Lilian Mbabazi combine yet again to release a masterpiece in ‘Ebilowozo’.

A Pass and Lilian Mbabazi are two artistes who share massive respect for each other regardless of the experience gap between them.

Mbabazi, the former Blu*3 songstress and now Sundowners Band lead singer, has dropped a couple of moving songs this year.

A Pass as well has had a some a couple of top tracks in a year which hasn’t been a favourite for most in the local music industry.

The two performed together on the Club Beatz At Home concert a few weeks ago and what a performance that was.

They now combine on this brand new track dubbed Ebilowozo which was produced by Sir. Dan Magic and mixed and mastered by Herbertskillz.