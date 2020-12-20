Renown media personality Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku has advised the Ministry of Health Director on General Health services Dr. Henry .G. Mwebesa to go on leave following a letter he wrote to the UCC requesting singer Eezzy’s “Tumbiza Sound” song to be banned.

Kasuku advised Dr. Henry Mwebesa to go on leave while on NTV The Beat show as he was giving his opinion about the document that made rounds on social media indicating how he had on the 4th December written to UCC asking to prohibit the song from playing on mass media channels.

Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa wrote the letter revealing that the song had caused misinformation among different audiences and subsequently creating complacency amongst members of the public about the infectious Covid-19 disease.

Kasuku who was unhappy with the letter openly expressed himself saying Dr. Mwebesa is tired due to the Covid-19 run ins they hhave so far ad and needs to take leave.

Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa it seems you’re tired. You’re having a burnout after these Covid-19 run ins you heard when you used to announce Covid-19 results at around midnight. You know those things. You’re tired take leave. Take leave. Kasuku

Fellow music critic Edward Ssendi also advised Dr. Mwebase to at least invite Eezzy and facilitate him to compose another song about the novel disease instead of banning the jam.

Watch the video below: