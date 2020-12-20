Leila Kayondo announces the sad news of losing her mother identified as Nnalongo Kayondo who now follows her brother and father who died in July and March respectively.

2020 will be a year to forget for singer Leila Kayondo and her entire family due to the number of family members who have departed the face of the earth.

Her father Mr. Yahaya Kayondo died on 19th March 2020 and on July 9th, the Awo singer was announcing the death of yet another family member, her brother Abdu Karim.

On Sunday morning, she announced the death of her mother whose cause of death was not yet established by the time we saw the posts on her social media platforms.