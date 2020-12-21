Eddy Kenzo and Douglas Lwanga managed to scoop the Best Entertainer of the Year and Best Host TV/Radio accolades respectively in the 2020 AEAUSA Awards on Sunday.

The African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) is a Non-Profit Organization established in New Jersey USA to support, celebrate and uplift African Entertainment.

The AEAUSA awards have honored Africans’ excellence since 2015. They are held annually in New Jersey, with over 30 awards presented during the two-day event in honor of entertainers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

The 6th Edition of the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) ceremony took place in New Jersey, USA on Sunday 20th December 2020 and of the 21 nominated Ugandans, only two managed to win accolades.

Read Also: Full List of Ugandans nominated in the 2020 AEAUSA awards

Big Talent singer Eddy Kenzo scooped the Entertainer of the Year award and NBS TV’s Douglas Lwanga was awarded as the Best Host TV/Radio.

Congratulations to me and my fans I'm the best entertainer at AEAUSA 2020 in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/Gom8Gls89v — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) December 20, 2020

Just won the African Entertainment Award USA( AEAUSA) Best African Entertainment TV Host. Congratulations Uganda its comin home. #ProudlyUgandanki pic.twitter.com/rh2FRKg2ge — Douglas Lwanga (@DouglasLwangaUg) December 20, 2020

Bebe Cool, Spice Diana, DJ Slickstuart and Roja, Sheebah Karungi, John Blaq, Ykee Benda, among several other Ugandans who were nominated will have to wait for another year to register success in the awards.

Congratulations to Eddy Kenzo and Douglas Lwanga!