Azawi and Winnie Nwagi gave the very best of their performances at the last Club Beatz At Home concert show this year on Sunday 20th December.

When it was announced at the start of last week that Swangz Avenue pair Azawi and Winnie Nwagi were to grace the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert, eyebrows were raised.

How was Swangz Avenue artistes gonna perform at an event organized by Fenon Records? That was the major question following the rivalry between the two camps that has lasted a while now.

Everything was left to speculation and the show was kick started by a lesser known church girl Ruth Grace who serenaded viewers with her vocals as she performed a Christmas song to set the festive mood right.

Ruth Grace performs at Club Beatz At Home concert

Douglas Lwanga then called Winnie Nwagi on stage and she got her performance rolling with her song Musawo. She has never lacked vocally and her skimpy outfits is another thing that has become her other description.

Nwagi also performed her other songs Magic, Mataala, Amaaso, and Everything before inviting her label-mate Azawi who came onto the stage with a rendition of Chronixx’s song Skankin’ Sweet.

The show had a different vibe to it with Azawi showing why she has been most Ugandan fans’ favorite rookie in the past period of two years with a great performance filled with lots of energy.

She performed her songs Crazy Lover, Quinamino, Repeat It and Lo Fit all off her Lo Fit EP. Nwagi then returned with an outfit that stole most of the attention.

She performed her other songs including Fire Dancer, Show Me, Jangu before closing off the awesome show with her Kwata Esimu collaboration with Free Boy.