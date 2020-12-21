The 6th Edition of the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) ceremony took place in New Jersey, USA on Sunday 20th December 2020.

The African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) is a Non-Profit Organization established in New Jersey USA to support, celebrate and uplift African Entertainment.

Of the 21 nominated Ugandans, Eddy Kenzo and Douglas Lwanga managed to scoop the Best Entertainer of the Year and Best Host TV/Radio accolades respectively in the 2020 AEAUSA Awards.

We take a look at the Full List of Winners in the 2020 AEEAUSA Awards below:

  1. Best Male Artist: Diamond Platnumz
  2. Best Female Artist: Nandy
  3. Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Elgrande Toto
  4. Hottest Group: Sauti Sol
  5. Best Collaboration: Beyonce ft Shatta Wale – King Already
  6. Best Music Video: Burnaboy – Anybody
  7. Entertainer of the Year: Eddy Kenzo
  8. Best Dancer/Group: Fire K Stars
  9. Best DJ: DJ Sinyorita
  10. Best Francophone Artist: Soul Bangs
  11. Best Palop Male Artist: Mr Bow
  12. Best Palop Female Artist: Yasmine
  13. Best New Artist: Laycon
  14. Song of the Year: Master KG – Jerusalema
  15. Best Upcoming/Local Artist: KG
  16. Best Male Artist – Central/ West Africa: Stonebwoy
  17. Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa: Rayvanny
  18. Best Female Artist- Central/ West Africa: Yemi Alade
  19. Best Female Artist – East/South/North Africa: Zahara
  20. Best African Comedian: Eric Omondi
  21. Best Gospel Artist: Sinach
  22. Best Blogger/ Influencer: The Hot Jem
  23. Best Dance Hall Artist: Winky D
  24. Best Host TV/ Radio: Douglas Lwanga

Congratulations to all winners!

Simple, Patient, Articulate; but all with a limit. I love writing, reading, interacting with anyone with leads in Ugandan entertainment news.

