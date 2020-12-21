The 6th Edition of the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) ceremony took place in New Jersey, USA on Sunday 20th December 2020.

The African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) is a Non-Profit Organization established in New Jersey USA to support, celebrate and uplift African Entertainment.

Of the 21 nominated Ugandans, Eddy Kenzo and Douglas Lwanga managed to scoop the Best Entertainer of the Year and Best Host TV/Radio accolades respectively in the 2020 AEAUSA Awards.

We take a look at the Full List of Winners in the 2020 AEEAUSA Awards below:

Best Male Artist: Diamond Platnumz Best Female Artist: Nandy Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Elgrande Toto Hottest Group: Sauti Sol Best Collaboration: Beyonce ft Shatta Wale – King Already Best Music Video: Burnaboy – Anybody Entertainer of the Year: Eddy Kenzo Best Dancer/Group: Fire K Stars Best DJ: DJ Sinyorita Best Francophone Artist: Soul Bangs Best Palop Male Artist: Mr Bow Best Palop Female Artist: Yasmine Best New Artist: Laycon Song of the Year: Master KG – Jerusalema Best Upcoming/Local Artist: KG Best Male Artist – Central/ West Africa: Stonebwoy Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa: Rayvanny Best Female Artist- Central/ West Africa: Yemi Alade Best Female Artist – East/South/North Africa: Zahara Best African Comedian: Eric Omondi Best Gospel Artist: Sinach Best Blogger/ Influencer: The Hot Jem Best Dance Hall Artist: Winky D Best Host TV/ Radio: Douglas Lwanga

Congratulations to all winners!