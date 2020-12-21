The 6th Edition of the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA) ceremony took place in New Jersey, USA on Sunday 20th December 2020.
The African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) is a Non-Profit Organization established in New Jersey USA to support, celebrate and uplift African Entertainment.
Of the 21 nominated Ugandans, Eddy Kenzo and Douglas Lwanga managed to scoop the Best Entertainer of the Year and Best Host TV/Radio accolades respectively in the 2020 AEAUSA Awards.
We take a look at the Full List of Winners in the 2020 AEEAUSA Awards below:
- Best Male Artist: Diamond Platnumz
- Best Female Artist: Nandy
- Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Elgrande Toto
- Hottest Group: Sauti Sol
- Best Collaboration: Beyonce ft Shatta Wale – King Already
- Best Music Video: Burnaboy – Anybody
- Entertainer of the Year: Eddy Kenzo
- Best Dancer/Group: Fire K Stars
- Best DJ: DJ Sinyorita
- Best Francophone Artist: Soul Bangs
- Best Palop Male Artist: Mr Bow
- Best Palop Female Artist: Yasmine
- Best New Artist: Laycon
- Song of the Year: Master KG – Jerusalema
- Best Upcoming/Local Artist: KG
- Best Male Artist – Central/ West Africa: Stonebwoy
- Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa: Rayvanny
- Best Female Artist- Central/ West Africa: Yemi Alade
- Best Female Artist – East/South/North Africa: Zahara
- Best African Comedian: Eric Omondi
- Best Gospel Artist: Sinach
- Best Blogger/ Influencer: The Hot Jem
- Best Dance Hall Artist: Winky D
- Best Host TV/ Radio: Douglas Lwanga
Congratulations to all winners!