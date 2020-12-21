Team Good Music boss Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso is beaming with excitement after his 2020 mega jam “Malamu” hit one million views on YouTube in a space of just a month.

The Karma Ivan managed artist who couldn’t hide his joy took to his social media pages to express how notching such numbers on YouTube in a short time is no mean feat in a country that taxes its citizens on data through OTT.

1 million views in 1 month. For a Country with OTT ALAMDULILLAH Pallaso

The colorful visuals that hit 1M views in such a very short period were shot by Grate Make Films.