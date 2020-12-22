For months, an unknown person has been impersonating trending singer Eezzy on Twitter but he clears the air on which his official handle is and how his Facebook page was hacked.

This is not the kind of story you’ll come across often but several local celebrities have so far fallen victims of scammers who impersonate them on social media.

Some of these scammers go on to con money off the naive followers who are willing to do anything for their celebrities.

That is why most public figures have invested in getting verified on different SM platforms in order to differentiate their official pages from the fake ones.

Read Also: “Even if MoH bans my song, I’m capable of releasing a better one” – Eezzy

Eric Opoka a.k.a Eezzy is the latest victim of the scammers. A twitter account under the handle @EezzyMuzik has been impersonating him.

Eezzy

The handler has been cleverly sharing content about the singer while acting to be himself for several months now.

It is only a few days ago that a close friend to the singer, also a renown dancer and video vixen, Icy Sonie decided to call out the scammers.

The Tumbiza Sound hitmaker also, through a video, confirmed that his official Twitter is @EezzyMusik and he called his followers to ignore the fake one under @EezzyMuzik.

“So many fakers mostly on Twitter. My people on Twitter, my only Twitter account is @EezzyMusik ‘m.u.s.i.k’. The thing you should look out for is the time I joined Twitter. I joined Twitter in June 2019,” Eezzy noted.

Eezzy also revealed how his Facebook page was hacked by unknown people and alerted people not to fall victim of the scammers handling it.

He has since opened a new Facebook page in the names Eezzy Music Africa and requests his fans to follow him there.