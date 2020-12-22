A video of the Masaka Kids Africana dancing to Diamond Platnumz and Koffi Olomide’s song left American Rapper Jermaine Dupri highly impressed.

“There are so many talented kids in Uganda. Africa needs to be explored more.” That is a statement we’ve heard quite so many times but never get used to.

From the likes of Chris Brown, Janet Jackson, French Montana, Alicia Keys, and many other global music icons, Uganda’s vast talents are appreciated.

Masaka Kids Africana posing with their Gold and Silver YouTube buttons

The latest to fall in love with the dance skills of the Masaka Kids Africana is Jermaine Dupri.

Jermaine Dupri Mauldin (born September 23, 1972) is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, record executive, and DJ.

He has worked with and produced for Usher, Bow Wow, Mariah Carey, Jay Z, Janet Jackson, Nelly, Monica, Migos, Alicia Keys, Kris Kross, Ludacris, and many others.

Having come across a video of the Masaka Kids Africana dancing to Diamond Platnumz and Koffi Olomide’s song ‘Waah’, Jermaine Dupri was left impressed.

He quickly ran to his Instagram account and reposted the video as seen below:

About Masaka Kids Africana

Masaka Kids Africana is a group of young and talented kids from Uganda – Masaka (East-Africa). The Group is Comprises with the various multi talented young girls and boys from age 2 and above.

There are more orphans in Uganda than anywhere else in the world — over 2.4 million children — due to the AIDS epidemic, extreme poverty, and decades of civil conflict. We’re on the ground in Uganda to help as many of these young people as we can. We give children safe shelter, food, clothing, education and medical care. Through us, children gain an education and the life skills they need for future success. Their lives are completely transformed.

Masaka Kids Africana sponsored children have gone through some of the worst experiences a child could face — but through dance and song and sharing their love of Uganda, these children connect to each other and the world. They see their own potential — they have hope for their future.