LC Waikiki, one of the world’s leading fashion retail brands, opened its first store in Kampala, Uganda at Acacia Mall on Monday 21st December 2020.

Opening this store makes Uganda the second country in East Africa where LC Waikiki expands its brand as part of its Africa growth strategy and in line with its mission ‘Everyone Deserves to Dress Well’.

The retail giant is currently operating in 47 countries, 312 different cities in 3 continents and has almost 50,000 employees. Uganda is the latest country to join their portfolio.







Entry into the Ugandan market is seen as a step towards increasing LC Waikiki’s footprint in Africa.

The Turkish brand’s target is to have more than 1500 stores all over the world by the end of 2023.

LC Waikiki has set the goal of affordable fashion beyond Turkish borders by connecting with various cultures in different markets.

They are committed to providing customers from all age groups with products that are suitable for their style and budget.

Kerem Alp, The Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Uganda speaks at the launch.

The grand opening of the Ugandan flagship store had various guests in attendance including Kerem Alp, The Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Uganda.

A couple of renown models including Judith Heard and members from the public were also present to enjoy the first experience.

Judith Heard rocks the runway

The store also availed a 20% discount on all items on the first day of business in the +256.

About LC Waikiki

Founded in 1988, LC Waikiki has been serving under the roof of LC Waikiki Retail since 1997 with the mission “Everyone deserves to dress well” and “accessible fashion” approach in Turkey.

LC Waikiki continues to grow for 32 years both in Turkey and abroad. It opened its first store outside Turkey in 2009 in Romania, and since then has expanded rapidly across the globe.

As the leader in ready-to-wear industry, LC Waikiki serves with its 49,434 employees and over 1000 stores in 46 countries.

Watch how the launch happened below: