Renown musician Asha Naava Zziwa Grey alias Naava Grey has spoken out about how music and talent managers want to go beyond managing someone’s talent sometimes to the extent of managing their bodies.

Naava Grey opened up about such acts in the arts industry while discussing sex education in Uganda on NBS TV as she stated that there is a huge need to teach and impart values in the youth so that they can know their worth and have self -confidence.

