Uprising singer Edward Hassy Mulunji alias Hassy Giant has shared the visuals to his debut track dubbed “Nkumatidde”. Listen to it here first.

Hassy Giant who hails from Eastern Uganda, was born and raised in Nansana, Wakiso district. He started doing music in 2019 while pursing a diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication at YMCA, Wandegeya.

He, however, found it difficult to pursue both music and studies at the same time and decided to put his passion for music on hold to first and concentrate on his studies unil he finished his final exams in October this year.

Early this month, he hit the booth and dropped his maiden single he titled Nkumatide. Nkumatidde is a Luganda word that literally translates to “I’m interested/attracted to you”.

The audio to the song was produced by Zivuga and the visuals that were shot from a beautiful scenery of a forest were directed by Director Chris Morris of Projourn Media.

Watch the video below: