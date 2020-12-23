UK-based Ugandan singer, songwriter and producer Ang3lina has staked $250 for the winner in a video challenge of her new song dubbed “Fantasize”.

The song which dropped over the weekend is slowly gaining momentum amongst her fans who are spread across the world.

To reward them for their support, the self-styled That Girl From Uganda has staked $250 to whoever can follow the steps below and win:

How to win:

Record a video clip of yourself singing or dancing to the new song ‘Fantasize’. For her to see your challenge you have to use the hashtag #FantasizeChallenge on any social media platform (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok etc) Tag her in your post; Ang3lina (Facebook) or @Ang3linababy on all other platforms. Your video clip must be a minimum of 30 seconds.

Read Also: Eargasm | Ang3lina’s explicit love song ‘Fantasize’ drops (AUDIO)

The winner of the challenge will be announced on Friday 15th January 2021.

During a Facebook live video on Tuesday, a fan identified as Ramatica Bin Dhalaus pledged to add Shs100k on the initial $250 (UGX 917,000).

That would bring the total to just over UGX 1 million and quite a sum for whoever the winner will be especially in these tough times.

About Fantasize

Fantasize is one of Ang3lina’s first explicit love songs where she fantasizes about her #MCM. The explicit lyrics are fused with English, patois and Luganda.

The song is co-written by herself and Ugandan sound engineer Artin Pro, who also doubles up as the producer on the song.