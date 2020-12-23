British Ugandan model Priscilla Anyabu feels dating reality TV show Love Island is the best thing that happened to her this year.

The series that takes place every year involves a group of men and women participating in tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the love of their life.

Priscilla arrived on the show through Casa Amor before connecting with Mike Boateng. The former had initially coupled up with Leanne Amaning on the very first day.

The 25-year old became Mike’s girlfriend after the pair went on a romantic Safari date. They were dumped from the villa after receiving the lowest viewer votes.

Mike and Priscilla

Their romantic journey didn’t stop nevertheless. It continued, the love birds even quarantining together during lockdown, months before their trip to the most populous city in UAE – Dubai.

In an instagram post, Priscilla termed the show “the best thing that happened this year”.

Love Island – Priscilla’s comments on the show

Love Island returns to TV next summer and it’s ITV bosses are promising a bigger and better edition in 2021.

Who is Priscilla Anyabu?

Priscilla is a graduate from Brunel University. She is a former winner of Miss Face of Africa. She has modeled for Avlon, Babyliss, Nubian Skin and Black Beauty & Hair magazine.

The Londoner has also appeared in a number of music videos, including ones for Fuse ODG and Wretch 32.