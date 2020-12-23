It will take some getting used to but Winnie Nwagi suggest you do that as soon as possible because she is never gonna stop showing off what her mama gave her.

This entire year, the Swangz Avenue songstress has blessed us with way more than just the hit songs. Lots of you now know each contour on her backside.

Forget those photos she shared in October while at that popular lodge, she is back with others that show her endowed back side.

She shared the photos on her Instagram with her backside facing the camera, wearing an attire that reveals a bit of her booty.

On the photos of the peeping a** cheeks, she captioned; “Oops I did it again…”

Take a look: