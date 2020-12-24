In his new ‘Ekifuba’ visuals, Mpaka Records singer Dre Cali speaks out against domestic violence. Watch the video here…

Dre Cali’s music style – heavily characterized by smooth vocals and top lyricism – has been often likened to the late Mowzey Radio’s. Well, listening to his new song titled ‘Ekifuba’ places you in an affirmative position as per the comparisons.

Emotional to the last bit, you can almost feel how Dre Cali felt while writing and recording his new song dubbed Ekifuba (translated to mean Chest). It’s a song you will dedicate to your loved one…or ex-lover. Yes, both will enjoy it.

In the lyrics, the Mpaka Records singer regrets the situations that led to falling apart with his lover as he ponders on the possibility of them settling down and renewing their love just to relive the sweet old days.

In the visuals directed by Mpaka Films’ Ivash RS, Dre Cali acts as the violent man who batters his lover but later realises his mistakes and embarks on a tough journey to win her back.

