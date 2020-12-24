Something hot awaits local entertainment enthusiasts following a meet between South African ‘Jerusalema’ hitmaker Master KG, Ghetto Kids, and Sheebah who met recently in Jinja, Uganda.

Their meet up which was engineered by MTV MAMAs is believed to be positive as they revealed plans of dropping a joint music project that is set to send waves across the continent.

The link-up was organized in efforts to see that local artists get in contact with established musicians to help spread their wings all over the world.

Ghetto Kids manager Kavuma Dauda, however, refuted claims that the deal came along with loads of cash as he stated that it is just an opportunity and platform to promote Ugandan talent to the rest of the world.