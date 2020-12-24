Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye’s ex-lover Nnalongo Sheilah Don Zella dropped hints that soon she will hit the studio and remix her baby daddy’s song dubbed “Am Already Booked”.

Nnalongo Don Zella shared her plans of remixing Big Eye’s song during her visit at Bukedde FM in an interview with ‘Kasensero‘ Top 8 Countdown host Simo Omunene W’omukibuga.

She went on to disclose that her version of the song will be titled “Am Already Taken” which will be directly hitting at Big Eye.

Soon I will hit the studio and do a remix of Big Eye’s song Am Already Booked. My version will be titled Am Already Taken. Don Zella

Don Zella furthermore stung Big Eye by naming him the flop of the year. She heaped praise on Kapa Cat, Pallaso, Nina Roz, and John Black as her best performers and artists of the year.

She also disclosed that she loves Kapa Cat so much because of her style that she hit fame with.

It’s not the first time Don Zella will be hitting the booth to drop lyrics for her fans. She has a couple of songs under her brand.