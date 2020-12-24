British Ugandan spoken-word artist, poet and rapper George The Poet delivered a life changing moment for girlfriend Sandra Diana Makumbi when he proposed on Wednesday.

The podcast host with Elari Events set up a very beautiful concept with white flowers on a well lit floor leading to giant “G & S” 3D letters bordered by white baloons.

He sold the surprise as a “mini photoshoot” according to Sandra who also doubles his manager and Head of Operations at George The Poet Limited.

“He asked me to get ready to take pictures! I walked into the room I thought would be for our ‘mini photoshoot’. I cannot believe this! I’ marrying my ROD, my soulmate, my best friend!!!…

“I’m gonna ‘I’m engaged’ y’all to death!..” Sandra wrote on her Instagram page.

“This is my DREAM RING!” she added amid celebrations for reaching the new milestone.

George The Poet also shared an emotional message on his Instagram page, talking up the special moment.

“I proposed to my best friend and she said YES!

“Glory to God for this fairy tale engagement @misssandradiana you’ve made me laugh every day since school, you’ve always uplifted and protected me, now all I want to do is take care of you for the rest of my life. I love you baby let’s do this ,” it read.

Congratulations George and Sandra!