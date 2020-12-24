It’s quite a calm festive season season this time around but that can’t stop Zari Hassan a.k.a The Bosslady from making a few wishes on the Christmas eve.

2020 has been a year of mixed emotions, uncertainty and so much worry for most people across the world.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a lion’s share of the global attention, you should feel blessed to have made it through alive and healthy.

Zari’s Christmas wish goes down the same lines as all she wants for the big day is a healthy, happy and loving family.

Through her social media, she expressed her gratitude to her creator for giving her whatever she needs and continued to ask for her family’s wellness.

“All I want for Christmas is my family to be still here. Living/breathing, laughing and loving. Cant ask for more, the above is more than enough! Amen,” Zari wrote.

Zari has had a relatively fine year with her businesses flourishing as she keeps winning several endorsement deals.

She also made amends with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her children Diamond Platnumz. The two are now happily co-parenting.

What more would a woman want? Have a Merry Christmas Bosslady!