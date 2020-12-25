Bad Black, in new photos that are spreading like a wildfire across social media, kisses her boyfriend Asha in a moment of PDA.

Public Display of Affection (PDA) is not something Bad Black can ever be afraid of. She has always kissed who she wants wherever she feels like.

The difference this time, however, is that she seems madly in love with her boyfriend Asha who also celebrates his birthday today.

In a birthday photoshoot, Asha warmly embraces Bad Black – both dressed in Denim and showing some skin – as they kiss fondly.

Take a look at the photos below: