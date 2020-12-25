Chozen Blood seals what has been a favorably good music year for him with visuals of his collaboration with Tanzanian singer Marioo dubbed ‘About Now’.

To read between the lines, it seems Chozen Blood’s major target in 2021 is to spread his wings across the African continent.

To start with, he hopes to conquer East Africa and he begins the conquest with ‘About Now’ on which he links up with Marioo.

Chozen Blood

Marioo is a Tanzanian singer/songwriter based in Dar Es Salam. His first single ‘Dar Kugumu’, recorded in 2017.

Marioo and Juma Jux

It became very popular and hit a number one song almost on all radio stations in Tanzania. He has also recorded several other top songs.

The new collaboration was produced by Uganda’s renown producer Yese Oman Rafiki and Lizer.

Lizer is a key figure in most Wasafi Classic Baby record label and several Tanzanians’ hit songs in past years.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: