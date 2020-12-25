Eddy Kenzo will represent Uganda at the Chris Brown headlined 2021 Afro Nation festival set to happen in Portimao, Portugal.

The Afro Nation festival is Europe’s biggest urban music beach festival at which artistes from Africa perform.

The 2021 edition of Afro Nation, Portugal will bring together the best artists in afrobeats, hip hop, r&b, dancehall & bashment.

The festival begins on 1st July and will run into the early morning of 4th July on Praia da Rocha beach in Portimao, The Algarve, Portugal.

American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor Christopher Maurice Brown a.k.a Chris Brown is to headline the 2021 edition.

Ugandan music star and BET award winner Eddy Kenzo is also lined up to perform at the Afro Nation festival next year.

Megan Thee Stallion, Dadju, Sauti Sol, Diamond Platnumz, Innoss’B, Maitre Gims, and several other artistes are part of the performers lineup.

Congratulations Eddy. Keep waving the flag!