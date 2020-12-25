Renown media personality Judithiana Namazzi is mourning the loss of her close relative who passed on today after spending several months in hospital.

Judithiana shared the sad news of the loss via her social media pages as she questioned why God had to take away her close relative on a day which everyone rejoices the birth of Jesus Christ.

She then requested God to give her courage to keep strong through this trying moment.