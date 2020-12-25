Gospel artist Sam Lucas Lubyogo alias Levixone yet again made Uganda proud when he clinched East Africa’s Best gospel artist gong in the Edge Fest Awards 2020 edition which were held in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Levixone beat a host of other renown gospel artists in East Africa to emerge winner of the award that he dedicated to Uganda’s gospel ministers saying the gong belongs to the fraternity.

Congs my Uganda gospel ministers this belongs to all of us #WeWinTogether and we give the glory back to Jesus …. @edgefestafricaofficial Burundi. thanks for recognizing us in the best East African category… FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY. MERRY CHRISTMAS Levixone

He also gave thanks and glory back to God for enabling him to fly the Ugandan flag high despite losing out in the recently concluded Africa Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA).