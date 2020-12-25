Melissa Mulungi unloaded her heart in praise and thanksgiving for Eddy Kenzo whom she believes makes her life a little more fun.

Germany-based Ugandan singer Melissa Mulungi returned in the country just a few days ago to celebrate the festive season with her family and friends back in Uganda.

She has been spotted with Eddy Kenzo a couple more times than with anyone else, around town and on road trips upcountry.

The BET award winner actually celebrated his 31st birthday on Christmas day from Melissa’s home in Masaka.

In a post she shared on social media, Melissa expressed how she fondly loves Kenzo.

She describes him as the one of the most selfless, loving, giving, God-fearing, forgiving and humble people she has ever met.

“Happiest blessed birthday to my number 1 Musumbuyi, the living legend, Sancho, my big bro Eddy Kenzo. Truly one of the most humble, loving, giving, God fearing , forgiving and selfless people I’ve met,” Melissa Mulungi wrote.

Melissa Mulungi (left) with Eddy Kenzo and her sister

She cannot imagine how boring life would be without a person like Musuuza in her life and she wishes him more success in life.

“I am so proud of the man you have become.

And as you know we’ve always got your back! I pray that God continues to bless you more abundantly and protects you and the family. I pray for health, wealth more success and happiness in your Life,” she adds.

Wabula Osumbuwa naye eera life without you would be boring. Love you muzukulu wa Jajja mukwano Musuuza Kenzo Melissa Mulungi

Melissa and Eddy Kenzo are old time friends and their closeness has provoked rumors of them having a romantic affair before.

Kenzo has, however, often rubbished those rumors as they both maintain their brother-sister closeness.

Happy Birthday Kenzo!