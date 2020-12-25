Bad black is smitten by how her young boyfriend Asha loves her. She only has praises for him as she celebrates his birthday today.

Social media inlaws are very aware of how much love and affection Bad Black shares with Asha. They leave nothing to imagination in their almost entirely public relationship.

In an early birthday post, Bad Black thanked Asha for not judging her and how there are no words to describe how much she loves him.

“Online in-laws let us wish my Asha happy birthday. I love him way to much, no word can describe da way i feel thank you for standing with me through difficulties. Thank you for not judging me, thank you for being my best friend. I love You very much Asha,” the socialite wrote.

She followed that up with yet another sweet message on her Facebook account where she also shared photos of them kissing and hugging.

You all asking about gaining weight nakabina bantu mwe nabesoyiwa we no longer impress people. My kifesi loving me in the right way. Bad Black

She just cannot describe what she feels for the man who has become such a big part of her life. She notes that what she feels is “more than love”.

“Love, peace, sperms, it’s the reason that’s why said words are not enough what I feel it’s more than love. Happy birthday Asha,” Bad Black added.

Bad Black has been in quite several relationships but it seems Asha is the man she has finally decided to settle down for.

Happy Birthday Asha!