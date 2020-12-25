Congratulatory messages are flowing towards talented actress and singer Hellen Lukoma’s family following the good news that she gave birth to a bouncing second-born baby boy.

The joy and excitement flew in overwhelmingly having given birth on Christmas day that most people around the world celebrate as they rejoice the birth of Jesus Christ.

The newborn baby has been named Ark basing on the photos that we have cited. Congratulations to Hellen Lukoma and family.

Read Also: Hellen Lukoma ballooned again, expecting a second child with bae

Below are the photos of her new bundle of joy: