Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool all refused to wish Eddy Kenzo a happy birthday as the multi award winning singer turned 31 on 25th December 2020.

From whichever angle you might read this piece, you’re right. It is, however, worth talking about if we are to go by events that have happened amidst the mentioned artistes this year so far.

Earlier this year, Eddy Kenzo and Bobi Wine had a small battle with the former castigating the latter for not replying his calls and WhatsApp messages.

The Big Talent singer, during a Facebook live video, stressed how Bobi might not make a good president because of his pride and because he is not a good communicator.

Bobi Wine must have watched that video but he remained tight-lipped, never giving a reply or any sort of response to Kenzo’s statements.

On Christmas day, as Eddy Kenzo received numerous messages, calls and social media posts wishing him a happy birthday, Bobi Wine chose to ignore.

So did the other two artistes in the so called big three triangle; Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone. None of them felt the need to wish the BET award winner a happy birthday.

Bebe and Kenzo are old time nemeses with their beef allegedly stemming from the latter’s Firebase days. Rema is also often mentioned when that topic is brought to discussion.

As for Chameleone, it might just be because of the egoism that created a rift between them (if it really exists anyway).

Other critics might point their actions towards their differences in political ideologies with Kenzo now a renounced People Power follower having pledged his allegiance to the ruling party.

Whatever the case, however, we live to see how Kenzo responds to the snub by the artistes that he once looked at for inspiration with great admiration.

Nonetheless, Kenzo celebrated his birthday with his close friends in Masaka and he thanked God for bringing him thus far with all the acjievements attached to his brand.

Happy belated Birthday Eddy!