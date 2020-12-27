On December 25th, 2020 Afro-pop star-cum-politician Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine gave his fans a night to remember with another thrilling virtual concert dubbed “Revolutionary Christmas Vibes” as Christians across the globe celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ.

As expected, the Firebase Crew boss brought the roof down, belting his finest tunes and leaving no doubt that he is one of Uganda’s finest.

The event saw the 2021 presidential hopeful and his crew take to the stage in an electrifying 2-hour performance in which viewers had the best experience of a virtual concert going by the reactions.

The show that got underway at around 6:30 pm was held in Ntugamo. It was live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube and watched by over 22,000 real-time viewers.

Bobi Wine went on to explain that he staged the show to entertain his fans all over the world, to celebrate Christmas with them despite the year being a hectic one.