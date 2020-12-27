2020 Christmas came as a blessing to city socialite Nnalongo Sheilah Don Zella as it offered her a chance to step in Church for the first time after a period of over eight years.

Don Zella got the opportunity after being invited by Pastor Wilson Bugembe to his Worship House Center in Nasana to celebrate the gift of life.

She was accompanied by her children and friends who all looked smart for the visit in church despite being a Muslims.

Read Also: I’m hiring a smart wire this festive season – Nalongo Don Zella

Don Zella went on to explain that for over 8-years, she had never stepped her feet in Church, Mosque or any other worship place.

She revealed how she had also turned into a Born-again but only promised to reduce on her alcohol consumption rather than quitting it for good.