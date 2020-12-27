Renown city pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha revealed that the next female celebrity he wants to see give birth is singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka.

Pastor Mondo opened up about his wish to see Lydia Jazmine give birth while appearing on NBS TV’s UnCut show on Saturday.

He congratulated talented actress and singer Hellen Lukoma and hubby upon welcoming a bouncing baby boy that she named Ark Jannathul.

Read Also: PHOTOS | Hellen Lukoma and hubby welcome bouncing baby boy

The next female celebrity that I wish to see give birth is Lydia Jazmine. I wish could be the next celebrity to experience the joy of welcoming a baby. I wish if it could happen next year. Pastor Mondo

Pastor Mondo’s wish comes at a period when Lydia Jazmine has been heavily linked to be in a relationship with Fik Fameica but the two keep on denying the reports.

Lets hope that Pastor Mondo’s dream will come to pass before the end of next year.