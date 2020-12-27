Singer Rema Namakula is wrapping up the year in style as she joins forces with Rwanda’s The Ben to drop a brand new sweet love song dubbed ‘This is Love’.

Without a doubt, as the title states, listening to the song will definitely make most of you fall in love on first listen.

The two linked up quite well, producing a magnificent song that is going send waves all over East Africa and give their competitors a run for their money.

The audio was produced by Nessim and the video is likely to be released early next year. Enjoy the jam below: