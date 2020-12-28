Singer-cum-Presidential Advisor Buchaman, real name Mark Bugembe, launched the Museveni Election Music Awards (MEMA) 2020 on Monday 28th December 2020.

In November, Buchaman revealed his intentions to come up with his own awards to recognize president Museveni.

In a presser held at the NRM Secretariat along Kyadondo Road in Nakasero on Monday, the MEMA awards were launched by Balaam Barugahara and Buchaman who was accompanied by his wife Nangajja Claire a.k.a Mama Ghetto.

The newly launched awards are aimed at rewarding Ugandan artistes who, through their music, have sang out praises about the country and NRM flag bearer president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“Artistes have been depressed during COVID-19 times and yet some of them sang songs that develop Uganda’s image. So we asked that such artistes are recognized hence these Museveni Election Music awards,” Buchaman said.

Balaam noted that the awards will be held on Thursday 31st December in a more transparent way unlike other awards and the artistes who have gone an extra mile to point out the achievements of NRM .

“Buchaman and his wife came up with an nice idea which he presented to me and I accepted. They insisted that we have so many artistes who need to be recognized by the president and we have requested the Secretary General to ensure that the President does a Zoom appearance on that day,” Balaam revealed.

Read Also: Buchaman advocates for better services for the disabled

Artistes who would like to take part in the awards have been advised to register with Mama Ghetto and to ensure that they obey to the set COVID-19 SOPs.

Fans have also been urged to stay home and catch the awards show which will be showed live on some television stations.

Awards will be held on the 31st at Kati Kati starting at 8am to 9pm. The awards are scientific 100 percent and sponsored by Kapeka Industrial Park, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Foundation and the NRM Secretariat. Balaam Barugahara

They are organized by President Museveni’s son General Kainerugaba Muhoozi who will sponsor the plaques and medals to be imported from Israel plus a cash prize of UGX 5m to be awarded to the top winner.