Like any other year, the entertainment industry has never come short of relationship drama from our local entertainers. We look at those that rocked tweny-tweny.

Despite 2020 being a tough year for most people across the world, we still witnessed some relationship drama from a number of celebrities.

Be it cheating, fake cheating, secret baby mamas, to explosive family feuds and gun drama involving high profile public figures, the year 2020 was not short of scandals.

On the other hand, we were also blessed with some celebrities engagements which caught us unaware as some celebrities secretly introduced and tied knots with their lovers.

Below are some of the biggest celebrity scandals and engagements that Ugandans witnessed in 2020 as compiled by MBU.UG:

Daddy Andre, Angella Katatumba, and Nina Roz scandal

The multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer found himself in serious trouble and making the biggest headlines when hell broke loose after singer Angella Katatumba claimed that the two part ways because Daddy Andre declined to carry out an HIV test.

Katatumba made the revelation at a time when Daddy Andre was in hot soup following a number of upcoming artists putting him under pressure for alleged sexual abuse.

He survived the storm and shocked the nation when he was secretly introduced by fellow singer Nina Roz leaving Angella Katatumba emotional just a few weeks after joining the Black Market Records camp.

2. Cindy Sanyu proposed to by lover Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku

Just a few weeks after Cindy Sanyu registering her name in Uganda’s entertainment record books by staging the memorable Boom Party concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval, she yet again shocked the world when she shared a video on her socials saying “Yes” to her lover.

The video got many wondering and searching who Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku was.

After a thorough search, they found out that Cindy’s new catch is a renown Ugandan Actor, Model, Photographer, and Lecturer at Uganda Christian University (UCU) where he graduated with a Bachelors in Social Work and Social Administration.

He has also featured in some of their favorite movies including Battle Of The Souls, Kony: Order From Above, The Mercy of The Jungle among many others.

3. Zahara Totto and Don Solomon

NBS TV’s UnCut presenter Zahara Totto and Don Solomon alias Big Papa also gave us a big relationship scandal this year when their videos went viral as the latter pleaded to the former not to dump her.

There were a series of video clips that made there way online showing an altercation between the two lovers. They bitterly exchanged insults and fists as Big Papa accused Zahara Totto of disrespect and being a gold digger.

Zahara went off air for a few weeks to nurse wounds and bruises that she sustained during her break up with Don Solomon.

From Don Solomon, Zahara Totto quickly hoped on to Reuben Robert with whom she spent some quality time before being spotted chilling, kissing and romancing with another don, Don Bahati.

4. Julie Mutesasira and Pastor Steven Mutesasira

Former gospel singer Julie Mutesasira and her ex-lover Pastor Steven Mutesasira caused a stir online after photos of her kissing a fellow woman during their wedding went viral on social media.

The photos emerged after his ex-lover Pastor Steven Mutesasira officially tied the knot with his new lover identified as Judith.

The photos were leaked by controversial city Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha as he was trying to silence Pastor Steven Mutesasira’s critics who were castigating him for marrying a second wife.

Pastor Mondo furthermore confirmed that Julie had divorced with her husband, fled to Canada and married a fellow woman.

5. Beenie Gunter and Fiona child neglect scandal

Guntalk and Talent Africa singer Crescent Baguma alias Beenie Gunter also found himself trending after a 22-year-old lady known as Fiona Akankwasa appeared on different media channels pinning him of child neglect.

The two went to the extent of going for the Deoxyribonucleic (DNA) test to clear the air about the allegations.

Fortunately, it turned out that the child wasn’t Beenie’s but he promised to take responsibility and take care of the child because such a child needs his support.

6. Vinka reportedly introduced lover to her parents

Swangz Avenue singer Veronica Luggya alias Vinka is another female artiste who always keeps her love affair low key.

The singer is reportedly expecting a baby before the end of next year. The rumors spread after the singer held a secret introduction ceremony a few weeks ago.

Though there is scarce visual or photgraphic proof confirming the said ceremony, neither her personal manager nor bosses at Swangz Avnue have denied the allegations.

7. Geosteady and Prima Kardarshi break-up

The Geosteady and Prima Kardarshi break-up also caught our attention after the latter came out to condemn the former for attacking her at her rental and vandalizing her property.

Prima shared the videos on her social media pages but she didn’t disclose much about what caused their break up. She recently revealed that they are co-parenting.

The other notable relationship rumor that dominated the entertainment scene was Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine’s love affair.

The relationship saga allegations saw renown media personality and YouTube content creator Ibra K Mukasa come under fire after he made striking comments live on air while giving his view about their relationship.