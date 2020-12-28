The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has officially written to singer Eric Opoka alias Eezzy inviting him for a meeting following the Ministry of Health request to ban his hit song, “Tumbiiza Sound” which the Ministry claims to be contradicting with the Covid-19 guidelines.

Basing on a letter cited by this website dated 23rd December 2020, the commission invites Eezzy for a meeting on Tuesday 29th December 2020 at 12 midday to discuss the matter concerning the song.

Mr. Eezzy is also required to have a maximum of three representatives to attend the meeting in observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as provided by the Ministry of Health to curb on the spread of the infectious disease.

Below is the letter as it reads in full as written by Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo the Executive Director.