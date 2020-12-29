Cindy Sanyu needed extra rehearsals from her queen dancers before a recent performance after forgetting the dance routine. She believes it’s because of the lockdown.

2020 has been a year of so much joy, achievement, fulfilment but also a changed lifestyle for Cinderella Sanyu.

A sold out Boom Party concert, being proposed to by her boyfriend Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku and pregnancy rumors which she heavily refuted recently.

Read Also: Cindy Sanyu puts pregnancy rumors behind her at Club Beatz concert

Cindy has also been in the line of fire a couple of times, most recently after her comments about Nigerian singer Omah Lay whom she labelled an “idiot”.

The King Herself has had some low moments too and what scares her the most happened recently before she hit the stage for a performance.

She had forgotten the dance routine and needed some help from her dancers right before going on stage.

“Look what this Lockdown has done to me. This is me trying to remember the dance moves before a performance recently. May God restore us all,” Cindy notes.

She really looked confused and more like the dummies she has always castigated. Guess we all get those moments. Take a look: