Despite 2020 being a tough and rough year for many individuals all over across the globe, Blackman Entertainment boss George William Kigozi, better known by stage name Geosteady, has decided to spice it up for himself by ending the year in high spirits.

This is after the singer paraded off his newly acquired monster ride, a Toyota Harrier Kawundo.

The “Wakyuka” singer shared the update via his social media pages thanking God for the gift of a brand new ride.

God Through Geosteady Gifts George Thanking Him For Standing Strong No Matter How Hard Life Gets. Geosteady

Read Also: Geosteady gifts pregnant wife with a brand new car (Video)

Despite his relationship woes with ex-lover and baby mama Prima Kardashi, Geosteady has kept his head high and he is proud of himself.

It is further believed that Prima’s break up with Geosteady was a stress reliever for the former and acquiring a brand new ride is one of the signs that he is steadily progressing.