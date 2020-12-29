Outspoken media personality Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku Kuku Wazabanga is delighted after acquiring a brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Dembe FM Talk N Talk show host who couldn’t hide his excitement about purchasing a brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max shared the good news in a video on his Instagram account.

Watching the clip, the elated Kasuku is clearly and loudly heard heaping praise on the phone, smiling ear-to-ear almost in disbelief that he currently owns one of the latest phones on the planet.

Watch the video clip below as unwrapped his brand new mobile phone: