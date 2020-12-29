The three musketeers; Jose Chameleone, Pallaso and Weasel will be sealing off the Club Beatz At Home concert season in a finale set for Sunday 3rd January 2021.

The Mayanja brothers have been very instrumental in each other’s music careers with Chameleone being the forerunner of the fame achieved.

Weasel, the surviving piece of Radio and Weasel, has had a couple of years at the table of men, releasing several hit songs and representing Uganda on the global stages.

Of the three; the youngest, Pallaso, has had the sweetest streak these past over five years. Since his return from USA, he has turned into a reputable brand in the East Africa region.

They have each performed on the Club Pilsener – sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert in previous seasons, Weasel turning up as a surprise act when Chameleone headlined the show.

The Club Beatz concert happens one last time on Sunday 3rd January 2021 to kickstart the year which several entertainers and music fans are looking forward to after a really terrible 2020.

With the pool of hit songs, classics and energetic performances assured on the list of performers, you’re to blame if you miss the show.

The finale will start at exactly 9:15pm as hosted by Douglas Lwanga and all you need to do is have data on your phone, grab an ice cold Club Pilsener and catch the show on Club Pilsener’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Miss at your own risk!