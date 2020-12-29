Outspoken gospel artist Wisdom Kaye has trashed and described the recently launched Museveni Election Music Awards 2020 (MEMAs) as “useless and foolish”.

Wisdom bashed the awards saying that they were organized by Buchaman and events promoter Balaam Atenyi Barugahara with the aim of milking the Head of State since he declinded to splash money in the ongoing presidential campaigns.

The co-ordinator of the Artists Trade Union made the striking remarks against the awards while in an interview on Spark TV’s Livewire show stating that there is no need to organize such crappy awards.

He also wondered which artists will be rewarded adding that only Ronald Mayinja deserves an accolade from the organizers because he showed the world that he is good at puffing weed non-stop better than King Michael.