A few days ago, the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) wrote to singer Eric Opoka alias Eezzy inviting him for a meeting over his hit song dubbed ‘Tumbiza Sound’ following claims that it was misleading the public over the Covid-19 guidelines.

The letter that dated 23rd December 2020 invited Eezzy for a meeting on Tuesday 29th December at the Ministry of Health office with three other people in observance of Covid-19 guidelines.

The good news that we have received from the scheduled meeting is that the Ministry of Health, UCC, and singer Eezzy all agreed that he should remix his banger advising the public to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

The remix and a new video to the song is reportedly to be facilitated and financed by the Ministry of Health.

The only question that remains now is about whether the remix will be able to match the hype created around the original.